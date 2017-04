ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – A man is killed during a single vehicle motorcycle crash in Roanoke City early Sunday morning.

According to Roanoke City Police, the accident happened at 12:43 p.m. in Northwest Roanoke near Orange Avenue.

It is unknown why the driver crashed his motorcycle.

Roanoke City Police Crime Prevention Specialist Scott Leamon says police are working to notify family members of the man. His identity hasn’t been released to the public, and will not until all members are notified.