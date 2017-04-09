Danville police investigate after teen hit by gunfire

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Police in Danville are searching for the person who shot at a house in Danville, and hit a teenager.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

They tell us a house located on the 200 block of White Street had been shot at numerous times.

Police say a 17-year-old girl had been hit twice in the leg. She was transported to the Danville Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should contact Danville Police.