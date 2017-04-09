Danville police investigate after teen hit by gunfire

By Published:

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Police in Danville are searching for the person who shot at a house in Danville, and hit a teenager.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

They tell us a house located on the 200 block of White Street had been shot at numerous times.

Police say a 17-year-old girl had been hit twice in the leg. She was transported to the Danville Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should contact Danville Police.

 

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s