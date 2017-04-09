Daleville craft brewery holds job fair, hopes to fill positions by summer

DALEVILLE (WSLS 10) – As construction of the new Ballast Point Brewing and Spirits in Daleville continues, managers are taking applications for job openings.

Managers said more than 150 people submitted their applications within the first few hours of the job fair which kicked off Sunday.

The new craft brewery, based out of San Diego, California, is anxious to start business on the east coast.

Managers plan to hire a total of 175 workers and are interviewing candidates for the next several days through Tuesday.

Jobs are available for a variety of positions for the tasting room, kitchen, brewery, warehouse and other departments. Jobs are also available in the production, packaging and reception areas.

“I want to help out the community, and create a really good team here, and bring the San Diego vibe here,” said Mike Alvarado, general manager of Ballast Point Brewing.

“I really want to work for the quality control department testing the beer doing the samples I’m a chemist so I’m really excited,” said Maria Navarro, who came to the job fair.

Managers at Ballast Point say positions are expected to be filled by the summer.