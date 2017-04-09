Daleville craft brewery holds job fair, hopes to fill positions by summer

By Published: Updated:

DALEVILLE (WSLS 10) – As construction of the new Ballast Point Brewing and Spirits in Daleville continues, managers are taking applications for job openings.

Managers said more than 150 people submitted their applications within the first few hours of the job fair which kicked off Sunday.

The new craft brewery, based out of San Diego, California, is anxious to start business on the east coast.

Managers plan to hire a total of 175 workers and are interviewing candidates for the next several days through Tuesday.

Jobs are available for a variety of positions for the tasting room, kitchen, brewery, warehouse and other departments. Jobs are also available in the production, packaging and reception areas.

“I want to help out the community, and create a really good team here, and bring the San Diego vibe here,” said Mike Alvarado, general manager of Ballast Point Brewing.

“I really want to work for the quality control department testing the beer doing the samples I’m a chemist so I’m really excited,” said Maria Navarro, who came to the job fair.

Managers at Ballast Point say positions are expected to be filled by the summer.

Related Posts

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s