Two injured when small plane crashes at Virginia airfield

CULPEPER, Va. (AP) – Virginia State Police say two men were injured when small, single-engine plane crashed while trying to land at Culpeper Regional Airport.

Authorities say the accident happened about 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say pilot was trying to land a 1949 North American T6G, a two-seater aircraft, when it ran off the side of the runway and overturned.

The pilot, 56-year-old Daniel Allen Haug of Culpeper, was taken to Culpeper Hospital.

The passenger, 74-year-old John Reed Reavis Jr. of Bristow, was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church.

State police and federal investigators will work to determine what led to the crash.

