Salem Rallies past Down East Wood Ducks, 11-10

Salem (WSLS-10 Sports)- The Red Sox rallied from a 9-3 deficit in the bottom of the 7th for a wild 11-10 win over the Down East Wood Ducks. Austin Rei went 2-4 with 3 RBI’s including the game winner. Salem racked up 11 hits and 8 walks to go 1-1 on the season. The two teams meet again Saturday with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05.

Advertisement