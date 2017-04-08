Roanoke church hosts 18th annual Easter Egg Hunt

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – The Celebration Church of God in Roanoke held its 18th annual community Easter Egg Hunt.

Organizers said the event brings in more than 300 people and continues to grow every year.

It featured egg hunts for children of different ages, prizes and other entertainment.

Terry Kemp, the Children’s Pastor, said he’s taken part in the event every year.

“We just want to provide this opportunity for some children who may not have a family, may not have a lot of connections but they can come to an event like this meet a lot of people and just have a wonderful time,” said Kemp.

Kemp said the Church plans to continue the event next year.