Republican Vogel wins straw poll in SWVA for Lt. Governor race

PEARISBURG (WSLS 10)– State Senator Jill Vogel, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, won the overwhelming support of Southwest Virginia Republicans Friday night in a straw poll held at the Giles County GOP’s annual Stafford-Morris Dinner. According to her campaign, she came ahead winning 68-percent in a field of three and breaking the 2/3 threshold for the first time in the race.

“We have made Southwest Virginia a priority in our campaign and I am honored to have the strong support and confidence of Southwest Virginia Republicans,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “Voters across Southwest Virginia are ready for a return to economic growth. With new policies to make Virginia number one for jobs, we can attract new businesses to the region.”

This victory follows a number of other clear victories in straw polls, which placed Jill at 64% in Fairfax and 57% in Prince William. Vogel also led the field in a recent poll of likely voters conducted by Christopher Newport University’s Watson Center for Public Policy.

“Tonight’s victory clearly demonstrates that Jill’s positive, conservative message is resonating from Northern Virginia to Southwest, and everywhere in between,” noted Vogel’s Campaign Manager Pat Trueman. “Surpassing two-thirds in this poll is a clear sign of the momentum which has been building behind Jill’s campaign for months. In the last ten weeks, we look forward to continue sharing Jill’s vision of economic growth and personal liberty across the Commonwealth.”

Full Results are as Follows:

Jill Vogel – 68%

Glenn Davis – 24%

Bryce Reeves – 8%