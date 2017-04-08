Miss Virginia contestants lend helping hand in Roanoke

By Published:

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – The 2017 Miss Virginia contestants got out their gardening gloves to lend a hand in the Roanoke Valley.

This was part of the Miss America Serves Project, a community service project for all contestants.

The contestants and pageant volunteers helped The Roanoke Renovation Alliance Organization improve housing for people in the area.

“It’s amazing I live in this community so coming out here and making a difference within the community in which I live is amazing, and we have so many girls to make a difference in, not one but three homes,” said 2016 Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen, Emily Allara.

The Miss Virginia Pageant is set for June 22nd.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s