Miss Virginia contestants lend helping hand in Roanoke

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – The 2017 Miss Virginia contestants got out their gardening gloves to lend a hand in the Roanoke Valley.

This was part of the Miss America Serves Project, a community service project for all contestants.

The contestants and pageant volunteers helped The Roanoke Renovation Alliance Organization improve housing for people in the area.

“It’s amazing I live in this community so coming out here and making a difference within the community in which I live is amazing, and we have so many girls to make a difference in, not one but three homes,” said 2016 Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen, Emily Allara.

The Miss Virginia Pageant is set for June 22nd.