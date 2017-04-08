“Limited by Sight, Not by Style” takes to the run way for second annual show

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Models will take to the runway today to show off their fashion choices and raise money for people who are visually impaired.

The Roanoke Alliance for the Visually Enabled, or RAVE, is holding its second “Limited by Sight, Not by Style” event at the Airport Holiday Inn on Ordway Drive in Roanoke.

Featuring live music, a silent auction, food, fashion, and fun, the event will raise money for aid and education for the visually impaired.

Models of all ages, who are totally blind, or legally blind, will take to the runway in fabulous outfits right out of their own closet.

The event begins Saturday, April 8, at 1:30 P.M.. Tickets are $20. The runway show begins at 3:00 P.M..

 

