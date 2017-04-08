Giles Deputies looking for larceny suspect

GILES COUNTY (WSLS 10) -The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a larceny in the White Gate area of Giles County.

According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were able capture images of the suspects from surveillance video of the property. Deputies need the public’s help identifying two men seen on video at the scene. According to that video it happened on April 2, at 7:10 p.m.

If you can identify either of the individuals in the video, please contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842.