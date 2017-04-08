Brush fire under investigation in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Crews were dispatched to the 5200 block of Hunting Hills Drive around 4:30 Saturday afternoon for a reported brush fire.

According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, when firefighters arrived in the area, it took them some time to locate exactly where the fire was burning.

Crews staged on Hunt Camp Road and firefighters hiked in to access the fire.

According to authorities, firefighters from the Clearbrook, Cave Spring and Mount Pleasant stations were able to contain the fire to about 1.75 acres.

The fire remains under investigation.