What’s News Today: April 7, 2017

(WSLS 10) – Part of Merrimac Road or Route 657 in Montgomery County will close today as crews for to replace a pipe. The closure starts at 7 p.m. tonight and last through 5 a.m. Monday. The closure takes place between Hightop Road and Oilwell Road.

Creative Therapy Care cuts the ribbon on its new facility on Williamson Road in Roanoke today. Creative Therapy Care is a non-profit, treating children and adults with special needs with occupational, physical and speech therapies by incorporating animals, music and art.

New River Community College holds a forum today as it looks for a new president. The first candidate will go before the community today starting at 11 a.m. at the New River Valley Mall campus. Three other candidates will take part in a forum this month.

Stars of the hit show Duck Dynasty will speak at Liberty University’s Convocation this morning. They are calling it the series finale celebration, as the show just aired its final episode. Willie, Korie, Si, Alan and others are expected to attend the event today at 10:30 at the Vines Center.

The Centra Foundation holds it Night of Hope event in Lynchburg tonight. Proceeds benefit the event benefit the Cancer Support Fund, supporting patients with medical devices, nutritional supplements and transportation.

Entrepreneur and star of cable television show “The Profit” will speak tonight at Virginia Tech. Lemonis agreed to speak at the school after a social media campaign run by a marketing student. He agreed to speak after the Hokies won the Independence Bowl in 2015. The CEO of Camping World will talk tonight at 7 p.m. in Davidson Hall.