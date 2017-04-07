State police identify 36-year-old man who died in Giles County crash

GILES COUNTY (WSLS 10) – State police say 36-year-old Jason Hare died in a crash in Giles County on Thursday night.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 8:25 p.m., on Route 460 about 400 feet east of Hollow Road.

State police say a 2011 Mazda 3 was traveling along Route 460 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a concrete drain and overturned.

Hare, of Pembroke, Va., was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.