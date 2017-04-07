State police identify 36-year-old man who died in Giles County crash

By Published: Updated:

GILES COUNTY (WSLS 10) – State police say 36-year-old Jason Hare died in a crash in Giles County on Thursday night.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 8:25 p.m., on Route 460 about 400 feet east of Hollow Road.

State police say a 2011 Mazda 3 was traveling along Route 460 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a concrete drain and overturned.

Hare, of Pembroke, Va., was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s