Skimmer found at Nelson County business

NELSON COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is alerting people to a skimmer found at an area business.

Skimmers are electronic devices that can be attached to credit card reading machines and record the credit card information which is transmitted.

On Friday, a technician identified a skimming device at a local business, removed it and turned it over to law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office advises people to be mindful of the purchases made with your credit card and check their account daily.

Furthermore, if you note any transaction that you did not make, notify your bank immediately.