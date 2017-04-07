Skimmer found at Nelson County business

By Published:

NELSON COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is alerting people to a skimmer found at an area business.

Skimmers are electronic devices that can be attached to credit card reading machines and record the credit card information which is transmitted.

On Friday, a technician identified a skimming device at a local business, removed it and turned it over to law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office advises people to be mindful of the purchases made with your credit card and check their account daily.

Furthermore, if you note any transaction that you did not make, notify your bank immediately.

Related Posts

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s