Salem High School track performance goes viral

SALEM (WSLS 10) – Video from a local track meet is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Salem High School’s principal posted this video Wednesday afternoon of Scott Steffan running the 100-meter sprint.

In just two days, it’s been viewed more than 60,000 times.

Hundreds of people have commented on the message the video sends that despite your circumstance, with hard work you can reach your goals.

“Look at what he’s able to do. Look at what he’s willing to accomplish and you can do that too and don’t sell yourself short. Don’t think that having a disability limits you or restricts you in any way,” explained Tim Smith, Special Education teacher at Salem High School. “You can be like Scott too and compete for your school and have a wonderful life like him too.”

“When I saw Scott actually go through with it, I was just thrilled for him and I knew that I wanted a video and of him doing this so I could show it to him later and I could share this with our community,” said Principal Scott Habeeb.

Steffan plans to run again at Saturday’s track meet.