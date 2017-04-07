National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes in Virginia

By Published:

KILMARNOCK, Va. (AP) – The National Weather Service is confirming two tornadoes in southeastern Virginia.

The weather service confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in the Irvington area and an EF0 touched down in Chesapeake on Thursday.

A tornado with maximum wind speeds of 90 mph touched down after noon in Irvington and uprooted and snapped trees along a nearly 3-mile path.

About an hour later, a tornado with maximum wind speeds of 80 mph touched down in the Hickory area of Chesapeake. The tornado destroyed a recreational vehicle, damaged a concession stand, snapped trees and knocked a tree into a house along its nearly 5-mile path.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The National Weather Service says damage around Kilmarnock was determined to be straight line wind.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s