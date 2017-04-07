Investigation underway after structure fire in Salem

SALEM (WSLS 10) – The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire early Friday morning.

Crews say it happened at about 2:01 a.m., at the Yokohama Tire Corporation on Indiana Street in Salem.

The fire was contained to one part of the building, but that section sustained significant damage, crews say.

All employees at the facility were evacuated safely from the area and no one was injured during the fire.

The first unit arrived within six minutes of receiving the call and found heavy fire coming from one side of the building. Due to the size of the fire, a second alarm was called which brought units from RoanokeFire & EMS Department and the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

The first firefighters on the scene were able to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes of arrival, but the damage from the fire required extensive salvage and overhaul operations.

About 32 responders from the Salem Fire & EMS Department, the Salem Rescue Squad, the Roanoke Fire & EMS Department and the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department responded to the call.

The fire remains under investigation by the Salem Fire & EMS Fire Marshal’s Office, and there is no damage estimate at this time.

