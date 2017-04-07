Feedback sought for future transportation projects in and around Danville

By Published: Updated:

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – The organization helping Danville and Pittsylvania County develop plans for improving transportation is looking for feedback.

The West Piedmont Metropolitan Planning Commission is holding a meeting to get input from people who live in Danville and the more urban areas of Pittsylvania County.

All of the information will be used to help the organization determine which projects to try to include in the next four-year plan.

“Those are projects that, in the future, we do planning-related studies on to more or less justify, or establish the need for, a project,” MPO Executive Director David Hoback explained.

The meeting will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on April 12 at the Danville Regional Airport.

Related Posts

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s