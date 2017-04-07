Feedback sought for future transportation projects in and around Danville

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – The organization helping Danville and Pittsylvania County develop plans for improving transportation is looking for feedback.

The West Piedmont Metropolitan Planning Commission is holding a meeting to get input from people who live in Danville and the more urban areas of Pittsylvania County.

All of the information will be used to help the organization determine which projects to try to include in the next four-year plan.

“Those are projects that, in the future, we do planning-related studies on to more or less justify, or establish the need for, a project,” MPO Executive Director David Hoback explained.

The meeting will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on April 12 at the Danville Regional Airport.