GALAX (WSLS 10) – Crews responded to a house fire in Galax Thursday night.

The Galax Fire Department responded just after 11:30 pm to 76 Coal Creek Road.

Upon arrival, crews say flames were through the roof of the home.

Firefighters were hampered by accessibility & water supply issues and put out the fire in three hours.

Hillsville & Independence Fire departments also responded to the fire.

Update: Single story residence with fire through the roof. Firefighters were hampered by accessibility & water supply issues. pic.twitter.com/S2yv1WwJJl — Galax Fire Dept. (@GalaxFireDept) April 7, 2017