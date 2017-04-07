Crash closes Interstate 81 South in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – A multi-vehicle accident has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 81 at mile marker 145, according to VDOT.
VDOT tells drivers to expect delays.
