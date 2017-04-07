Court rejects bid to expedite transgender bathroom case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – An appeals court has denied a Virginia transgender teen’s request to expedite arguments in his case regarding whether he can use the boys bathroom.

Attorneys for Gavin Grimm had asked the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to hear arguments in May to facilitate a ruling before Grimm graduates. The 4th Circuit denied Grimm’s request Friday.

Grimm sued his high school board for the right to use the boys bathroom.

The Supreme Court was supposed to hear Grimm’s case last month, but sent it back to the lower court after President Donald Trump’s administration revoked guidance from President Barack Obama’s administration. The previous guidance said transgender students should be allowed to use the bathroom of their choice.

Grimm told members of Congress on Thursday that he’ll keep fighting on behalf of other transgender students.

