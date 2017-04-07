Christiansburg police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

CHRISTIANSBURG (WSLS 10) – Christiansburg police are asking for help locating a missing a 14-year-old boy.

Andrew Sheppard was last seen at Christiansburg High School on Friday afternoon.

He is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police say it’s unclear he boarded his school bus and that his family reported him missing on Friday evening.

Anyone with information about Andrew’s whereabouts, is asked to contact the Christiansburg Police Department at 540-382-4343.