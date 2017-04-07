Campbell County man faces 10 child pornography charges

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – Lynchburg police charged a 56-year-old man with 10 counts of distribution of child pornography on Thursday.

The Lynchburg Police Department’s Forensic Unit initiated an investigation after receiving information from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics that an unidentified social media user was distributing child pornography.

After two weeks of investigation, the LPD’s unit identified the social media user who was distributing child pornography.

On April 6, at approximately 9:37 a.m., police, with the assistance of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, conducted simultaneous search warrants at a business on Cohen Place in the city and a residence on Homewood Drive in Campbell County.

The business was the social media user’s place of employment and otherwise is unrelated to the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Justin W. Reid II, of Homewood Drive in Campbell County, has been charged with 10 counts of distribution of child pornography.

Reid is being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. C.M. Byrne 455-7268 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798- 5900.