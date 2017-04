EAGLE ROCK (WSLS 10) – A volunteer firefighter injured during the June 2016 floods in Alleghany County received a big donation from a benefit concert.

Last weekend, the Blue Ridge Vineyard put on a benefit concert for Alan Wright.

Organizers tell us they raised about $5,000 for the firefighter and his family.

More than 50 volunteers including the Eagle Rock Fire and Rescue Squad came to support Wright who continues his recovery.