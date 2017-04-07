Beer 101 with Soaring Ridge Craft Brewers

Claire Ainsworth, the Operations Manager at Soaring Ridge Craft Brewers, stops by to teach Brittany about brewing beer, the difference between different types of beer and lets her taste a few of Soaring Ridge’s best brews.
