Bedford County Sheriff’s Office arrests three men on 36 charges

(Left to right) Johnathan C. Hall, 18, of Bedford; William A. Bailey, 18, of Bedford and Preston A. Namenek, 19, of Thaxton

BEDFORD COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men it says are responsible for multiple crimes this year.

On Thursday, deputies arrested Johnathan C. Hall, 18, of Bedford; William A. Bailey, 18, of Bedford and Preston A. Namenek, 19, of Thaxton, on a total of 36 charges.

The sheriff’s office says the crimes happened between the end of January 2017 through March, 27.

The charges include grand larcenies, reckless use of a firearm, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, trespassing on school property and property damage.

These crimes occurred at several businesses and schools in the Bedford area, but the sheriff’s office says that no citizens or students were present at the time the crimes took place.

Hall and Bailey are being held in the Bedford Adult Detention Center on no bond.

 

