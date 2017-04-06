What’s News Today: April 6, 2017

(WSLS 10) – Food Truck Thursdays returns to Lynchburg. Five food trucks and two dessert trucks will line up each week from now through August, serving things like barbeque, tacos, pizza and more. The trucks will serve from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miller Park. Lynchburg Parks and Recreation will have tables and chairs set up.

The Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission holds a meeting today as it looks to update its greenway plan. The plan was last updated in 2007. Since then, over 200 miles of trails have been added and Botetourt County joined the commission. Today’s meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Glenvar Middle School.

ALDI celebrates the grand reopening of its store on Riverside Drive in Danville. The store features more products and a more modern design. There is a ribbon cutting this morning at 8:25 a.m. Then, the first 100 customers will receive a golden ticket, which contains ALDI gift cards. You can also enter to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.

Author and presidential historian for CNN, Douglas Brinkley will give a lecture tonight at Virginia Tech. Brinkley has published several books on American presidents and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. The event is free and begins at 7:30 p.m. in Burruss Auditorium.

Today marks the 100 year anniversary of the United States entering World War One. A new exhibit opens at Virginia Tech, telling the story of alumni who fought in the war. You can see the stories of eight men who fought on the front lines. The exhibit will remain open through May 15th at Newman Library.