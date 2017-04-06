Transgender teen: Fight for rights is ‘bigger than me’

By Published:
Gavin Grimm
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2015 file photo, Gavin Grimm leans on a post on his front porch during an interview at his home in Gloucester, Va. Schools cant prevent transgender students from using the restrooms that correspond with their gender identities without violating federal law, the Obama administration says. The governments filing says a Gloucester County School Board policy that requires Grimm to use either the girls restrooms or a unisex bathroom constitutes unlawful bias under Title IX, the 1972 law that prohibits sex discrimination in education. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A transgender teenager who sued his school board for the right to use the boys bathroom says his case won’t be resolved by the time he graduates but he will keep fighting on behalf of others.

Gavin Grimm addressed members of Congress on Thursday during a forum on civil rights under President Donald Trump.

The 17-year-old criticized Trump’s decision to revoke guidance on transgender students’ use of public school bathrooms, saying the action sent a message that “could not have been more damaging” to transgender youth.

The U.S. Supreme Court was scheduled to hear Grimm’s case last month. But the justices sent it back to the lower court without reaching a decision after the guidance was revoked.

Grimm will graduate from his Gloucester, Virginia, high school this spring. But he said: “This fight is bigger than me.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s