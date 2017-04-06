Severe weather causing airline cancellations and delays

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – FlightAware reports more than a hundred flight cancellations nationwide and several dozen delays.

The majority of fliers impacted are heading in and out of Atlanta.

At least two Roanoke flights to and one Lynchburg flight have been affected.

ROA Cancellations:

Arrival – Delta flight from Atlanta originally scheduled for 9:44 a.m.
Departure – Delta flight to Atlanta originally scheduled for 7:00 a.m.
Departure – Delta flight to Atlanta originally scheduled for 10:09 a.m.

Lynchburg Cancellations:

Departure – American Airlines flight to Charlotte originally scheduled for 5:50 a.m.

