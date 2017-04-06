Senate votes to ‘go nuclear’ on high court pick

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on the Senate debate on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

The Senate has voted to “go nuclear” and eliminate the filibuster for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee and future court picks.

The move could change the Senate and court for generations. It came Thursday on a procedural motion.

The change is dubbed “the nuclear option.” It removes a 60-vote filibuster requirement for Neil Gorsuch. The Senate is expected to confirm the appellate court judge on Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell raised a point of order to change the rules “under the precedent set on Nov. 21, 2013,” when Senate Democrats who were then in the majority made the same move for lower court and executive branch nominations.

___

12:20 p.m.

___

12:05 p.m.

___

11:30 a.m.

Senate Democrats have blocked President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

The Senate voted 55-45 to successfully filibuster the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch. Republicans are planning to unilaterally change Senate rules to remove a 60-vote filibuster requirement for Gorsuch and all future Supreme Court nominees, reducing it to a simple majority in the 100-member Senate.

Democrats opposing Gorsuch say they believe he would favor corporations over workers and would be on the far right of the court.

They are angry over the Republican blockade last year of President Barack Obama’s nominee for the same seat, Merrick Garland.

If confirmed, Gorsuch will fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016, 14 months ago.

