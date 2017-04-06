Salem Red Sox celebrate fifty years in the Carolina League with 2017 Season Opener

SALEM (WSLS 10) – A big day for the Salem Red Sox as the team kicks off the 2017 season with a home opener against the Down East Wood Ducks out of North Carolina.

There are some big changes in the works for this upcoming season, including a new field name. As part of a multi-year deal between the Red Sox and Haley Toyota, the field will now be called the Haley Toyota Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Tonight also marks the first chance for fans to see the new scoreboard– at 36×31 foot high definition display.

All of the updates play into this year’s celebration of the teams 50th anniversary in the Carolina League and the 78th season playing in Salem.

“That’s a testament to the support, passion, and dedication to the fans here locally,” says Salem Red Sox General Manager, Ryan Shelton. “You can’t have a team here that long without the dedication of a community. It’s a testament to them that we’re celebrating this fiftieth anniversary and lets keep working towards another fifty.”

So far, more than 1,500 season tickets have been purchased– a big increase over the season 140 tickets sold just four years ago.

The first thousand fans into the stadium tonight will receive a free Salem Red Sox t-shirt. There will also be a fireworks display after the game.