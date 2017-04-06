Round Town: truck and egg hunts

(WSLS 10) – Big trucks take over the Berglund Center this weekend at Monster Jam. The 2,000 horsepower machine will try to come out on top, being the Roanoke champion. Tickets start at $15. Monster Jam is Friday night at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Enjoy classics from the Beatles as the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra presents “Beatle Mania.” You’ll hear “Penny Lane” with a trumpet section and “Yesterday” with an acoustic guitar and string quartet. Tickets start at $32. The show is Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.

Get your kids or pets pictures taken Saturday with the Easter Bunny at the Danville Area Humane Society. For $8, you will receive a four by six print in a holiday frame. The Society also has Easter baskets for dogs and cats for $10 and T-shirts for $15. Adoption fees are also reduced during the event. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Event Zone holds a community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday at Lord Botetourt High School. There is a conventional egg hunt for kids 12 and under from 10 a.m. to noon. Then, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., there’s an audible egg hunt for visually impaired children.

The Town of Buchanan holds an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday. Head to Town Park at 11 a.m. to search for hidden treasures. You can also get a family photo taken with the Easter Bunny, enjoy the playground and get your face painted.

The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine holds the Bob Duncan Memorial 5K. Money raised goes for scholarships. It’s Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Virginia Tech Cross Country Course. Registration is $30 the day of the race.