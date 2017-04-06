Rotary members pack food bags for student at local elementary school

By Published: Updated:

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke’s Downtown Rotary Club is making sure no child is without a meal when school is not in session. The club gathered at Fallon Park Elementary School on Thursday afternoon to pack lunch bags. They’re then distributed by teachers to students during their after-school program.

The project, Pack A Snack, helps feed 120 students every month. The bags are given out on Friday so they can have something to eat over the weekend.

“We are all about service and this is what we do. And we are really excited to have this particular service project to our community,” said Janet Johnson with the Pack A Snack program.

“Is a great feeling to know that my students are going to go home and will have food at home,” said Fallon Park Principal Nikki Mitchem.

The food is ready to eat, not needing refrigeration. It’s also securely wrapped. The program started two years ago. Fallon Park PTA also helps pack the bags.

