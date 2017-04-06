Roanoke police searching for alleged jewelry thief

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke police are searching for a man who they say stole a bracelet from a Valley View Mall store worth tens of thousands of dollars.

On March 24 at 3:54 p.m., police were called to the jewelry store to investigate a theft.

Store employees said a heavy set black man, who appeared to be in his 40s, came in and asked to see a very expensive bracelet.

The employees told police that he put the bracelet around his wrist and ran out of the store and got into a newer model red Ford Explorer with beige trim and chrome rims.

He is a suspect in similar offenses in Knoxville and Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Anyone with information can call our tip line at 540-344-8500. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.