Roanoke man found dead in apartment fire ruled homicide

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke police rule the death of a man found dead inside an apartment a homicide.

Lawrence Crowe died of blunt force trauma, according to Scott Leamon, police spokesman.

He was found dead inside an apartment on Brandon Avenue after it caught fire Monday afternoon.

Police have not made any arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the Roanoke City police tip line at 540-344-8500. Callers can choose to remain anonymous. Anonymous text messages can be sent to 274637. Please start any text with the keyword “RoanokePD:” to ensure that it’s properly sent.

