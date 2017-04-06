Roanoke man facing up to 30 years for federal gun and drug charges

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – A Roanoke man faces up to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to federal drug and gun charges.

Acting United States Attorney Rick A. Mountcastle announced De’Shae Antonio Webb, 27, of Roanoke, pled guilty Thursday morning to one count of distribution of cocaine and one count of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

According to evidence presented at the guilty plea hearing by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew Bassford, Webb sold cocaine to a police informant and was observed to be in possession of a firearm during the drug transaction.

The Roanoke City Police Department, the Roanoke HIDTA and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation of the case.

Assistant United States Attorney Andrew Bassford prosecuted the case for the United States.