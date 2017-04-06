Roanoke man facing up to 30 years for federal gun and drug charges

By Published:

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – A Roanoke man faces up to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to federal drug and gun charges.

Acting United States Attorney Rick A. Mountcastle announced De’Shae Antonio Webb, 27, of Roanoke, pled guilty Thursday morning to one count of distribution of cocaine and one count of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

According to evidence presented at the guilty plea hearing by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew Bassford, Webb sold cocaine to a police informant and was observed to be in possession of a firearm during the drug transaction.

The Roanoke City Police Department, the Roanoke HIDTA and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation of the case. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew

Assistant United States Attorney Andrew Bassford prosecuted the case for the United States.

Related Posts

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s