Roanoke man charged with second-degree murder after woman’s death

HENRY COUNTY (WSLS 10) – A Roanoke man is facing murder charges in connection to the death of a local woman.

Police say 39-year-old James Odell was taken into custody in Henry County without incident.

He is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of 34-year-old Erin Marley.

According to her online memorial fund, she was assaulted by her boyfriend in November.

She died from her injuries the following month.

Court records show Odell was initially charged with assault and battery.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Henry County Sheriffs Office assisted in the arrest.