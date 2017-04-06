Missing 17-year-old Pittsylvania County girl found safe

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has found a missing 17-year-old girl.

Brianna Hyde was located and taken into police custody by local, state and federal authorities and was returned to her legal guardian, The Department of Social Services Roanoke on Thursday.

Nigel Stockton, 18, was arrested on unrelated charges during the incident on outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions.

Earlier, the sheriff’s office believed Hyde was with Stockton, although it didn’t know Stockton’s identity.