Hollywood actors to film movie in Bedford

BEDFORD (WSLS 10) Bedford County is a familiar location for many filmmakers in Virginia. The county and town will again be featured on the silver screen.

“We are real excited to have such A-List actors coming into the town to experience everything we have here. Our historic nature, all of our quaint shops,” said Sara Smith-Bedford Main Street, Inc

“Juanita” in currently the pre-production stage and will star Academy Award nominated actress Alfre Woodard and Blair Underwood. The exact filming location in Bedford isn’t known.

Sara Smith with Bedford Main Street said the movie is going to be a significant source of revenue in sales and employment tax for the area.

“I am going to be calling on our local bed and breakfasts as well as our vacation rentals to take part in that and offer their services,” said Smith.

“They have a lot of choices where they can go to film these. I think that’s a real point of pride for this area, that a number of movies have chosen to come here,” said Bedford Town Manager Charles Kolakowski.

Local talent in the town could also be part of the movie as extras.

“We have a lot of students at Liberty and Jefferson Forest High School that have incredible drama teams. Of course, we have a local theater production called Little Town Players and they may be interested,” said Smith.

The movie will start filming in this spring in Bedford as well as Petersburg, Va. Underwood once lived in Petersburg.