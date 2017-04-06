Franklin County theater students fundraising for trip to Scotland

Lindsey Ward By Published: Updated:

ROCKY MOUNT (WSLS 10) – Some students in Franklin County are taking their art overseas.

The Franklin County High School theater class was selected to perform at the 2018 Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland.

It’s the largest celebration of arts and culture in the world with 50,000 performances during three weeks in August.

“I hope that they understand that the theater is truly an art form and it’s a way to really tell anyone’s story and I hope they just appreciate other people’s work as much as they appreciate their own,” explained FCHS Theater Director Brittany Card.

While a performance piece hasn’t been selected, fundraising has begun.

It will cost thousands to send nearly 30 students to Scotland. If you would like to donate click here.

Related Posts

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s