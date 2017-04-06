Franklin County theater students fundraising for trip to Scotland

ROCKY MOUNT (WSLS 10) – Some students in Franklin County are taking their art overseas.

The Franklin County High School theater class was selected to perform at the 2018 Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland.

It’s the largest celebration of arts and culture in the world with 50,000 performances during three weeks in August.

“I hope that they understand that the theater is truly an art form and it’s a way to really tell anyone’s story and I hope they just appreciate other people’s work as much as they appreciate their own,” explained FCHS Theater Director Brittany Card.

While a performance piece hasn’t been selected, fundraising has begun.

It will cost thousands to send nearly 30 students to Scotland.