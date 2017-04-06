Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon seeking volunteers

Runners race to the finish line in the star city for the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon
With more than 7,200 feet of elevation change, the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon is the toughest in the U.S.

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon is coming up in about two weeks and the race still needs a few more volunteers.

The April 22 marathon attracts people from around the nation and numerous foreign countries who want to test themselves on the rigorous 26.2-mile course for the full marathon, as well as the half marathon and the Anthem Star 10k, which takes runners from downtown up to the famous Roanoke Star.

Every year runners mention the volunteer support as being among the best assets of the race, but volunteer coordinator Emily Horne said the race still needs more volunteers.

“We are desperately short on course marshals, we are 45 short. Those folks are sprinkled along the 26.2 miles of the course. They keep the runners on course safe,” said Horne.

Horne said the date this year has made things challenging because many local high schools are on spring break and many families are out of town on vacation.

“This event would not occur without (volunteers). Last year we utilized over 640 volunteers and we are on track for that as well. It makes the runner experience just so much better to have these folks out there along the way,” continued Horne.

Volunteers can register at the Blue Ridge Marathon website.

