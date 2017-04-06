Rock slide closes section of Route 43 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY (WSLS 10) – A Botetourt County road is closed in both directions due to a rock slide.

A portion of Route 43 (Narrow Passage Road) in Botetourt County is closed to through traffic between the bridge of Route 870 (James Street) and the intersection of Route 220 and Route 43 (Narrow Passage Road) in Eagle Rock due to a rock slide, according to VDOT.

Citizens in the town of Eagle Rock have access to the town turning right onto Route 43 (Church Street) from the bridge at Route 870 (James Street). Access to homes in the area on Route 43 (Narrow Passage Road) is available from either end of the road.

Rock continues to slide at this time. Repairs and clean-up of the roadway have been scheduled to begin next week. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes as necessary and to use caution in the area.

Weather permitting, the road will re-open to through traffic by next Friday, April 14.