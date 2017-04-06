Deputies investigating after man found dead in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in Pittsylvania County.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office responded to Kadesh Court in the Blairs community at about 9:18 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, investigators found 18-year-old Demetrius Lee Brown lying in the roadway.

Deputies say the investigation is being treated as a homicide.

His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office where the cause and manner of death will be determined.

Investigators will continue to interview family members and those with possible information about the circumstances of Brown’s death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7800 or the Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers at 1-800-791-0044.