Deputies investigating after man found dead in Pittsylvania County

By Published: Updated:

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in Pittsylvania County.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office responded to Kadesh Court in the Blairs community at about 9:18 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, investigators found 18-year-old Demetrius Lee Brown lying in the roadway.

Deputies say the investigation is being treated as a homicide.

His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office where the cause and manner of death will be determined.

Investigators will continue to interview family members and those with possible information about the circumstances of Brown’s death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7800 or the Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers at 1-800-791-0044.

Related Posts

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s