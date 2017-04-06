Daytime Kitchen: Strawberry Pineapple Stuffed French Toast

Mary Rappaport is back in the Daytime Kitchen with a delicious Stuffed French Toast recipe that would be perfect for your Easter Brunch.

Strawberry/Pineapple Make-Ahead Stuffed French Toast

This is the perfect centerpiece for your breakfast buffet. Sliced ham or a platter of cooked bacon, and a pot of freshly brewed coffee – fabulous!

30 – 36 ½” slices French bread or baguette (about 12 oz. total)

4 oz. cream cheese, softened (may use lower-fat)

1 cup strawberry preserves (may use lower sugar)

8 eggs

1 ½ cups milk

1 (8 oz.) can crushed pineapple, undrained

¼ cup orange juice

2 tsp. freshly grated orange peel

1 tsp. vanilla

½ tsp. salt

½ cup sliced strawberries (opt.)

½ cup cut up pineapple (opt.)

Powdered sugar and syrup

Spray a 13×9” baking dish with cooking spray.

Spread ½ bread slices with cream cheese and strawberry preserves and top with remaining bread slices, making small sandwiches.

Arrange in baking dish, overlapping to fit.

Whisk eggs in blender until foamy. Lightly blend in milk, can of pineapple, orange juice, orange peel, vanilla and salt.

Slowly pour egg mixture over bread, pressing bread into egg mixture. Sprinkle with sliced strawberries and pineapple pieces on top and press into mixture. Cover; refrigerate at least 1 hour or overnight.

Uncover and b ake in center of a preheated 350°F oven until puffed, golden and knife inserted near center comes out clean, about 45 – 50 minutes.

Dust with powdered sugar and serve with additional fruit or with syrup.

Serves 8

Virginia Egg Council ~ 540.345.3958 ~ eggsrgr8@rev.net