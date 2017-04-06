Daytime Kitchen: Strawberry Pineapple Stuffed French Toast

Mary Rappaport is back in the Daytime Kitchen with a delicious Stuffed French Toast recipe that would be perfect for your Easter Brunch.
Strawberry/Pineapple Make-Ahead Stuffed French Toast
This is the perfect centerpiece for your breakfast buffet. Sliced ham or a platter of cooked bacon, and a pot of freshly brewed coffee – fabulous!
30 – 36 ½” slices French bread or baguette (about 12 oz. total)
4 oz. cream cheese, softened (may use lower-fat)
1 cup strawberry preserves (may use lower sugar)
8 eggs
1 ½ cups milk
1 (8 oz.) can crushed pineapple, undrained
¼ cup orange juice
2 tsp. freshly grated orange peel
1 tsp. vanilla
½ tsp. salt
½ cup sliced strawberries (opt.)
½ cup cut up pineapple (opt.)
Powdered sugar and syrup
- Spray a 13×9” baking dish with cooking spray.
- Spread ½ bread slices with cream cheese and strawberry preserves and top with remaining bread slices, making small sandwiches.
- Arrange in baking dish, overlapping to fit.
- Whisk eggs in blender until foamy. Lightly blend in milk, can of pineapple, orange juice, orange peel, vanilla and salt.
- Slowly pour egg mixture over bread, pressing bread into egg mixture. Sprinkle with sliced strawberries and pineapple pieces on top and press into mixture. Cover; refrigerate at least 1 hour or overnight.
- Uncover and b ake in center of a preheated 350°F oven until puffed, golden and knife inserted near center comes out clean, about 45 – 50 minutes.
- Dust with powdered sugar and serve with additional fruit or with syrup.
Serves 8
Virginia Egg Council ~ 540.345.3958 ~ eggsrgr8@rev.net