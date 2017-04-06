Danville police searching for missing, possibly disoriented, man

By Published: Updated:

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – The Danville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 65-year-old man.

Randolph Lee Curtis was last seen at his residence in the 300 block of Parkway Drive in Danville at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say he is possibly disoriented and confused, and may not answer to his name.

He was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants an Elvis t-shirt and work boots.

Danville Police Department and Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s K-9 unit are currently searching for him.

Anyone with information about Curtis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510.

Related Posts

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s