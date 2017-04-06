Danville police searching for missing, possibly disoriented, man

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – The Danville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 65-year-old man.

Randolph Lee Curtis was last seen at his residence in the 300 block of Parkway Drive in Danville at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say he is possibly disoriented and confused, and may not answer to his name.

He was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants an Elvis t-shirt and work boots.

Danville Police Department and Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s K-9 unit are currently searching for him.

Anyone with information about Curtis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510.