Danville pastors ask for people to stop Confederate flags in the city

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – A group of Danville pastors is calling for people to stop displaying what they call symbols of hate in the city.

Primarily, they’re asking people to stop flying Confederate flags.

The Danville Ministerial Alliance held a news conference on Thursday morning.

They believe that if the flags stay up, they will increase the hatred many people have for the flag and that hatred, they say, will lead to violence.

“We are asking that anyone with symbols of hate in our community would consider the feelings of their neighbors and acts of terror that many have already endured in the past,” said Rev. Avon King, President of the Virginia SCLC and Danville Ministerial Alliance member.

The group decided to make the announcement on Thursday after speaking with other religious leaders Tuesday at a remembrance ceremony marking the 39th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

