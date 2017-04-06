Danville Aldi cuts ribbon on remodel

By Published:

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – The Aldi in Danville is officially open again.

A ribbon cutting was held at the store on Thursday morning.

More than 100 people lined up outside the store ahead of the opening, some waiting in line for more than an hour.

The store has expanded its produce, dairy and bakery departments in an effort to focus more on fresh foods.

According to the company, the store also now has a more modern design.

That includes an open ceiling, natural lighting and more environmentally friendly building materials.

“I had to go all the way to Martinsville to the Aldi store there to get my items for about three weeks,” said customer Marion White. “So, as we went we were excited about knowing that our store would soon be open.”

The first 100 customers received an Aldi gift card worth various amounts.

