Angels of Assisi looking for volunteers to foster rescued rabbits

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Angels of Assisi is looking for volunteers to foster rabbits, rescued from a hoarding case in Tennessee.

The Roanoke team returned yesterday with more than 100 rabbits that were found inside a home in Nashville. Many of the animals found in this home were suffering and are in need of medical care.

Investigators say the homeowners could face charges because they were slaughtering animals for meat.

In total, more than 360 animals were rescued, including 111 rabbits, 182 quail, 58 pigeons and 27 chickens.

Angels of Assisi says volunteers are welcome to come in between 8:30 am – 6 pm to help with their daily care.

According to Nashville Animal Control, it was the largest bird and small animal hoarding case they have ever seen.

