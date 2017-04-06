Amherst man faces rape, abduction and other charges

AMHERST COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office a rested a 45-year-old man on multiple charges.

Dennis Bailey, of Amherst is charged with preventing another person from summoning law-enforcement, abduction, malicious wounding, forcible sodomy and rape.

On April 2, deputies responded to a residence off of Galts Mill Road in Madison Heights for an assault. The female victim, an acquaintance of Bailey, was transported to the hospital for numerous facial injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

As a result of the investigation the sheriff’s office filed those charges against Bailey.

He was taking into custody in Lynchburg without incident and has been transported to the Amherst Adult Detention Center where he is being held on no bond.

