What’s News Today: April 5, 2017

(WSLS 10) – Dress for success and bring your resume to the Job Fair Expo today at New River Community College. Employers in the healthcare, manufacturing and information technology sectors will be there. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon in Edwards Hall.

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine holds its spring Mini Medical School today. The program will explore issues relating to global health and international medicine. A professor will talk tonight about his travels and work with the World Health Organization. The class begins at 6 p.m. on the school’s campus.

Governor Terry McAuliffe will give the keynote address today at Virginia Military Institute’s annual Environment Virginia Symposium. The conference will focus on creating a sustainable future in the Commonwealth. More than 600 people are expected to attend.

Blasting is scheduled to start today in the New River Valley as crews work to replace the northbound bridge over the New River. The bridge is located at mile marker 105 at the Pulaski/Montgomery County line on Interstate 81. Rolling road blocks are scheduled for late morning on Tuesdays and early afternoon on Fridays. VDOT says the rolling roadblocks will be in place at mile marker 101 northbound and 108 southbound. Blasting is scheduled for 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. Traffic will be blocked for about 15 minutes.

Lawmakers return to Richmond today for the veto session. They will look at the 39 bills returned by Governor Terry McAuliffe. Bills include changes to concealed carry laws, refugee and immigrant resettlements and voter registration. McAuliffe has also sent a request for lawmakers to reconsider expanding Medicaid in the Commonwealth. McAuliffe says that expansion will save the state budget $73 million per year, create 30,000 jobs and provide coverage to 400,000 Virginians. McAuliffe has included expansion in his budget each year while in office. The Republican lead General Assembly has removed it.

Danville’s The Launch Place will make an announcement today about a new investment. The Dan River Region’s lead business development organization will make a $250,000 investment in a home automation solution company. This will be The Launch Place’s 13th investment, bringing its total to $2.5 million.